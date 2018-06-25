Nigerians and celebrities fume as gunmen massacre scores in Plateau state

Nealy 200 persons were reportedly killed in a deadly attack carried out by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State. Many Nigerians have taken to social media to express their grief and disappointment at the sorry state of security in Nigeria.

Nigerian musicians were not left out of the pain, as some of them have joined millions of Nigerians to cry out at the injustice, Nigerians are suffering daily.

See what some of them shared via Twitter

First it was Daniel the 3rd (RIP), now reading another heartbreaking massacre in Plateau state. So much death. I'm sad.. in my soul. Hard finding the right words to even pray. God help us. — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) June 25, 2018

A LEADER WILL NOT allow KILLINGS of his PEOPLE WITHOUT CONSEQUENCES. It is ABNORMALITY for a people to NOT VALUE the Lives of their fellow human beings. THESE KILLINGS MUST STOP, .@NGRPresident @MBuhari !!! Give JUSTICE to the nearly 200 DEAD in Plateau. DO IT NOW!!! — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) June 25, 2018

Over 5000 policemen were deployed to eagle square to protect less than 9000 politicians, while Nigerians who have been crying for safety were left unprotected.

When will we learn to place priorities right? @MBuhari #OneDeathTooMany #PlateauMassacre #PlateauLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/4J9qQWJ9jE — EiE Nigeria (@EiENigeria) June 25, 2018

Such a tough week- hundreds of women, men and children slaughtered ( not killed ) in Plateau, another dozen in Kaduna , Adamawa too wasn’t spared. And someone says that we are not at war… war cant be much worse than this! #SecureOurCountry — AuduMaikori (@Audu) June 25, 2018

The senseless killings in Plateau state sadly jolts us back to reality from the temporary feeling of a united country after @NGSuperEagles gave us something to celebrate. A sad reality that the government has failed, is failing to nip the killings in Adamawa Benue etc in the bud. — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) June 24, 2018

My heart goes out to the families of those killed in Plateau State today. It is totally unacceptable that citizens can be killed at will, over and over again, with no protection from their government. — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) June 24, 2018

My heart goes out to families of those killed in Plateau State. Let us say a prayer to the people in Jos. I’m heartbroken, my people pls get your PVCs, our leaders have failed US smh — DJ Neptune #ShawaShawa (@deejayneptune) June 25, 2018