Nigerians and celebrities fume as gunmen massacre scores in Plateau state

Nealy 200 persons were reportedly killed in a deadly attack carried out by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State. Many Nigerians have taken to social media to express their grief and disappointment at the sorry state of security in Nigeria.

Nigerian musicians were not left out of the pain, as some of them have joined millions of Nigerians to cry out at the injustice, Nigerians are suffering daily.

See what some of them shared via Twitter

 

 


