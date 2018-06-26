Nigerians attack man seen bathing in broad daylight at a T-junction in Lagos (video)

A man was seen bathing completely n*ked at a T-junction in Lagos in broad daylight and he was accosted by Nigerians who believe he was carrying out the act for ritual purposes.

In the videos shared online, the n*ked man can be seen standing beside a car as he scrubs his body with soap and sponge then bends at intervals to take water from a bucket.

Kids can also be seen standing by the road, looking at him in disbelief as he baths without a care in the world. After a while, he was interrupted by adults in the neighborhood.

They seized his bucket of water and he can be seen begging to be left alone.

