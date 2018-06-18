Metro News, Trending

Nigerians bash Dele Momodu for not helping his friend that sells newspapers

 

Owner of Ovation Magazine, Mr Dele Momodu was in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state recently and shared a photo(above) of himself and ‘his dear friend’ of 20 years, Mr Olushola Adu, a newspaper vendor. Mr Momodu sounded really happy to share the photo which seemed like a harmless one but probably didn’t expect what came net. The media mogul got a lot of bashing from some Nigerians on social media, who were of the opinion, that Momodu isn’t a good friend to the old man.

Some of them queried why Mr Adu should still sell newspapers, when he has a good friend such as Mr Momodu. See what he shared below;

See reactions from Nigerians below


