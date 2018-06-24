Politics, Trending

Nigerians Blast APC for changing its slogan from ‘Change’ to ‘Progress’

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has  changed its slogan from ‘Change’ to ‘Progress’. The announcement was made by one of the hosts at their on-going national convention. The MC stated that the delegates should no longer chant ‘change’ anytime the name of the party is said.

Well, many Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the slogan change. A lot of them, were of the opinion that the slogan is not befitting of the party as Nigerians are yet to experience the change promised in 2015.

They blasted the ruling party for the slogan change, saying  it is the most hilarious news lately. See what some of them shared via Twitter;


