Nigerians Blast APC for changing its slogan from ‘Change’ to ‘Progress’

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has changed its slogan from ‘Change’ to ‘Progress’. The announcement was made by one of the hosts at their on-going national convention. The MC stated that the delegates should no longer chant ‘change’ anytime the name of the party is said.

Well, many Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the slogan change. A lot of them, were of the opinion that the slogan is not befitting of the party as Nigerians are yet to experience the change promised in 2015.

They blasted the ruling party for the slogan change, saying it is the most hilarious news lately. See what some of them shared via Twitter;

Do u know that Jonathan spent ₦1 billion per day on fuel subsidy and fuel was ₦87 while Buhari ur Mr. Integrity is spending ₦2.4billion every day on subsidy and fuel is ₦145. Everything about APC and Buhari is scam. They hv turn their scam from CHANGE to PROGRESS — #ATIKUAIR (@AtikuAIR) June 24, 2018

APC is reported to have changed their slogan from 'Change' to 'Progress'. They've woefully failed with their change mantra, that of progress is simply hilarious!!! #APCNationalConvention — Olaudah Equiano® (@Uruokpala) June 23, 2018

I learnt that APC is planning to change their slogan from "Change" to "Progress" when it should be "Hardship". Nigerians are not buying slogans and promises anymore, we buy roadmaps and "how". — #DoTheRightThing✊ (@iamJimmyGentle) June 24, 2018

APC change slogan from 'CHANGE' to 'PROGRESS'. *APC REALLY TAKE NIGERIANS FOR FOOLS. — Joachim Okhai (@joachim_Okhai) June 24, 2018

So wait.. Its no longer APC Change!! Its now APC Progress!!! When they promised us Change, they got to office and CHANGED the promise. This one they are promising PROGRESS, they will progress to office and forget the PROMISE!#APCNationalConvention — KANAYO THE 📻 HONNORABLE (@KANAYO_OAP) June 24, 2018

Can you change the TASTE of a soured Wine by merely changing its Name …… Failure is called failure!

APC changed "Change to Progress! Has that changed anything! @PremiumTimesng @ProfOsinbajo @MBuhari — Richard Ogunmola (@RichardOgunmol4) June 24, 2018

Hmm, APC changing they slogans from change to progress, wonders shall never end, it is that they have seen that change they promised has now be achieved and they want to move on to progress? Can they even tell us one progress they have made? — Wells Ven (@ven_wells) June 24, 2018

APC changing from change to progress. their strategy is bam. Yes we have progressed from Constant power to constant darkness, from a dollar- 190 to a dollar 360. Brilliant from APC. Posterity will judge — Emmanuel Philosophy (@PHDEhis) June 24, 2018