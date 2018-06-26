Politics, Trending

Nigerians blast Ben Bruce for saying he was awarded ‘the Senator of the Year award’

Senator Ben Murray Bruce took to Twitter to joyfully announce that he has been awarded ‘the Senator of the Year award’ by the organizers of the prestigious Hall of Grace awards. The senator didn’t see the jabs coming when he thought it right to inform his Twitter followers of his latest feat. Many of his followers rather than congratulate him, dragged him for thinking he deserves such an award.

Some were of the opinion that either the award was paid for or the organisers don’t know what they are doing. Some of his followers also termed the award ‘the joke of june’, adding that the senator deserves ‘Twitter senator of year’ instead.

See how some of his followers reacted to Mr Bruce’s announcement


