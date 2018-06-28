Nigerians in shock after comedienne, Chigul revealed she’s 42 years old

Popular Nigeria comedienne, Chigul whose real name is Omeruah Chioma Ijeoma, in a bid to inspire other Nigerian youths to get their PVCs, took to her page to share a photo of hers.

The actress cum comedian shared the photo of her card with the simple caption:

“I’m officially a registered voter”.

Nigerians couldn’t help but notice the figure that was put in space required for her age. Most people were quite surprised that she’s a 42-year-old.

Some feel she looks quite young to be that age, saying she could pass for a 25-year-old.

Chigul is one of Nigeria’s favourite female comedians who has featured her comical character in various sectors of the entertainment industry, like in movies and music.