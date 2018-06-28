Entertainment

Nigerians in shock after comedienne, Chigul revealed she’s 42 years old

Popular Nigeria comedienne, Chigul whose real name is Omeruah Chioma Ijeoma, in a bid to inspire other Nigerian youths to get their PVCs, took to her page to share a photo of hers.

The actress cum comedian shared the photo of her card with the simple caption:

I’m officially a registered voter”.

Nigerians couldn’t help but notice the figure that was put in space required for her age. Most people were quite surprised that she’s a 42-year-old.

Some feel she looks quite young to be that age, saying she could pass for a 25-year-old.

Chigul is one of Nigeria’s favourite female comedians who has featured her comical character in various sectors of the entertainment industry, like in movies and music.


You may also like

‘Never feel bad when old friends become new enemies’ – Mamuzee Twins fire shots at Daddy Showkey

“My marriage to Obasanjo’s son, a nightmare! He abandoned me during our honeymoon…hates touching me – Wife

Davido shares Lovely photo of his latest girlfriend

Beautiful Brides of The Billionaire Household, Hauwa And Meram Indimi At Their ‘Kamu’ Ceremonies

50 Cent shades Floyd Mayweather who bought $18m diamond watch

“Most Nigerians Think You Are Bleaching If You Are Light-Skinned” – Nollywood Actress Vera Gerald

Nina Tattoos Miracle’s Name On Her Hand

50 Cent shades Floyd Mayweather who bought $18m diamond watch

Students raise N705,760 to send dutiful school cleaner & wife on vacation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *