Nigerians ‘lynch’ good Samaritan who helped Dele Momodu’s Newspaper Vendor friend

After Dele Momodu shared a photo of himself and ‘his dear friend of over 2 decades’ that sells newspaper, he earned himself a serious backlash from social media users. Dele Momodu was tagged ‘a mean friend’ for being rich, yet couldn’t help his friend of many years.

However, a Nigerian Twitter user, with the Twitter handle, @Naira4Dollar, who saw the photo and decided to help the vendor, also got the bashing of his life because he decided to help but showed off on Twitter. He shared photos of him and the old man, as he handed the vendor some cash, something that pissed a lot of people off.

Nigerians roasted the ‘good Samaritan’ for giving just to fan his ego and acquire cheap popularity. See what they wrote below;

No it’s not great!!! So you’ve done well by showing off and tagging almost the world because you gave him cash? You think you’re better… — Bra Shegun (@Iam_Jamin) June 19, 2018

@Naira4Dollar This is one of d cheapest popularity I’ve ever seen….. pic.twitter.com/TbYVzXwJJM — Abayomi Ridwan (@oladapo65331187) June 20, 2018

What you did was to show off honestly and Don’t expect God’s blessings because you very gone against the scripture. At @DeleMomodu may have done much than what you did and didn’t bring it to net for the world to see. That’s how God commanded us to bless others. — Arsenal man (@amdegoodman) June 20, 2018

Show off…totally unnecessary…. This na own goal. — 14Kay♠ (@kaytiki) June 20, 2018

People are so much into social media charity because it fans their innate desire for cheap popularity which is against the basic principle of humanity. Tagging Mr Dele is quite distasteful to say the least. You can help someone without making them less human ! — tolulope (@cytokine001) June 20, 2018

Oh Wow! Nice job but you don’t have to mock the guy by showing off what you did for him — #ENDFSARS 💖💕 🇨🇦 (@cute_pecky) June 19, 2018

Papi got swag I like his shoe but let me ask how much are you given him with all this posing — ♥9/11 (@jamstore1) June 20, 2018

Are you mocking someone here? How much did you give him? Can you match the 2 decade activities between these two men in 1 day? Rubbish — Olabanji (@Bigdbanj) June 19, 2018