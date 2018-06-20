Trending, Viral

Nigerians ‘lynch’ good Samaritan who helped Dele Momodu’s Newspaper Vendor friend

After Dele Momodu shared a photo of himself and ‘his dear friend of over 2 decades’ that sells newspaper, he earned himself a serious backlash from social media users. Dele Momodu was tagged ‘a mean friend’ for being rich, yet couldn’t help his friend of many years.

However, a Nigerian Twitter user, with the Twitter handle, @Naira4Dollar, who saw the photo and decided to help the vendor, also got the bashing of his life because he decided to help but showed off on Twitter. He shared photos of him and the old man, as he handed the vendor some cash, something that pissed a lot of people off.

Nigerians roasted the 'good Samaritan' for giving just to fan his ego and acquire cheap popularity.


