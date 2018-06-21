Nigerians ‘lynch’ Senator Shehu Sani for defending NASS’ alteration of 2018 Budget

Senator Shehu Sani fell on the wrong side of many Nigerians on social media, after he tweeted his analogy of National Assembly, President Muhammadu Buhari and the 2018 Budget.

President Buhari had yesterday groaned that the 2018 Appropriation Act, which he signed into law, would be difficult — if not impossible — to implement because of the alterations members of the National Assembly had effected on the document he submitted to them on November 7, 2017.

In what looks like a response to Buhari’s claims, Senator Sani took to his Twitter handle, Thursday morning using an analogy that didn’t go quite well with a lot of people.

The Kaduna state lawmaker wrote; If you take your fabrics to the shop of SURA DE TAILOR & asked him to make Agbada for you,then you travelled round the world for seven months,your clothes will be made in seven months;And it may not be Agbada,it may be Kaftan;that is if you are lucky your fabrics is not missing.”

If you take your fabrics to the shop of SURA DE TAILOR & asked him to make Agbada for you,then you travelled round the world for seven months,your clothes will be made in seven months;And it may not be Agbada,it may be Kaftan;that is if you are lucky your fabrics is not missing. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) June 20, 2018

This is your response to the failure of the NASS? How did we get people like you as leaders nitori Olorun? — Adimula Olubuse (@AsiwajuAdeyemi) June 20, 2018

Thanks For Admitting That @nassnigeria Is As Amateurish As #SuraTheTailor. You @ShehuSani Should Be The Last Perosn To Ever Use Such An Analogy And If This Handle Is Managed By Some Learner, (S)he Has Just Succeeded In Exposing You For Who You Truly Are; An Enemy Of The People. — Daniel Dalyop (@alutadarf) June 20, 2018

That chamber is den of rogues and robbers. SURA DE TAILOR KO, SARAKI DE LEADER OF DISHONORABLE HOUSE NI — Akanni (@Akanni0104) June 20, 2018

Fellas @ShehuSani has no excuse for what they have done to the budget 2018, he is one of the click of Sarakodas holding this nation down , he know what's up, they don't want these key projects completed .if una tire. Una go forget them. See the rubbish he is vomiting — Amedo (@Amedoreports) June 20, 2018

Senator Fellaini, it would be nice of you to challenge Saraki and his fellow rogues in the senate since you claimed to be part of June 12 struggle. That shouldn't be difficult for you to do, since you claimed to be an activist. — Adetola A. Kehinde (@Buhari_Ghandi) June 20, 2018