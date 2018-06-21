Politics, Trending

Nigerians ‘lynch’ Senator Shehu Sani for defending NASS’ alteration of 2018 Budget

 

 Senator Shehu Sani fell on the wrong side of many Nigerians on social media, after he tweeted his analogy of National Assembly, President Muhammadu Buhari and the 2018 Budget.

President Buhari had yesterday groaned that the 2018 Appropriation Act, which he signed into law, would be difficult — if not impossible — to implement because of the alterations members of the National Assembly had effected on the document he submitted to them on November 7, 2017.

In what looks like a response to Buhari’s claims, Senator Sani took to his Twitter handle, Thursday morning using an analogy that didn’t go quite well with a lot of people.

The Kaduna state lawmaker wrote; If you take your fabrics to the shop of SURA DE TAILOR & asked him to make Agbada for you,then you travelled round the world for seven months,your clothes will be made in seven months;And it may not be Agbada,it may be Kaftan;that is if you are lucky your fabrics is not missing.”
See his tweet

See Reactions from some Nigerians below


