Nigerians react to Buhari’s statement that ‘those who left the country are now trying to come back’

President Buhari, while speaking with guests who came to celebrate the end of Ramadan with him at the state house in Abuja on Friday said, many of the Nigerians that have left the country for greener pastures are now trying to return home.

In Buhari’s words, “We don’t have another country except Nigeria; we may as well remain here and salvage it together. Even those who left the country are now trying to come back because they are not wanted out there”

However, many Nigerians have reacted to the statement via different social media platforms. According to some of them, life in Nigeria is semi-hellish and only those strapped as slaves in Libya would want to return to Nigeria. Some even stated that, a lot of them are still in the country because they don’t have the means yet, to travel abroad.

President Buhari says Nigerians who relocated for greener pastures “are now trying to come back”. Is he aware that according to @UN, almost half a million Nigerians flee Nigeria annually through Sahara Desert, with many dying or enslaved in Libya? Yet the clueless man says this! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 17, 2018

To be fair to PMB, deportees and and those enslaved who see return to their father land as Hobson’s choice are coming back . No one in UK, USA, Canada and wherever there’s greener pasture would dream of return to the current semi hell fire. — Moses Daodu (@MosesDaodu2) June 17, 2018

He’s not far from the truth….they are only returning to take their families along with them — bolaji obamero (@down4beejay) June 17, 2018

He doesn’t know its visa & low funds that’s keeping a lot of people in Nigeria. As bread enter na only him go remain for the country. — WAI (@IWabs) June 17, 2018

Come back 2 what? To a country dt can’t supply electricity 2 d pple? 2 bad roads? To a hospital dt can best b described as mortuary even PMB knows this, dts y he vowed he’ll never equip fed health institutions even aso clinic instead he prefer travelling out 4 treatment. — OBINNA CHIJIOKE (@obinnadossy1) June 18, 2018