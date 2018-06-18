Metro News, Trending

Nigerians react to Buhari’s statement that ‘those who left the country are now trying to come back’

President Buhari, while speaking with guests who came to celebrate the end of Ramadan with him at the state house in Abuja on Friday said, many of the Nigerians that have left the country for greener pastures are now trying to return home.

In Buhari’s words, “We don’t have another country except Nigeria; we may as well remain here and salvage it together. Even those who left the country are now trying to come back because they are not wanted out there”

However, many Nigerians have reacted to the statement via different social media platforms. According to some of them, life in Nigeria is semi-hellish and only those strapped as slaves in Libya would want to return to Nigeria. Some even stated that, a lot of them are still in the country because they don’t have the means yet, to travel abroad.

See what some of them had to say


