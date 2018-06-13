Nigerians react to photos of Choir Master with a scantily-clad Lady

The head chorister of a church in Nigeria is currently trending on social media for all the wrong reasons after a photo of him and a lady clad in bikini hit the internet.

He was pictured bending his head to take a selfie with a sultry female friend.

The young man identified as Kingsley who is also the son of a clergyman in Akwa Ibom decided to cool off with the unnamed lady whom he referred to as a friend-turned-sister as she marked her birthday with friends.

The choir master decided to post fun pictures with the busty lady online not minding his status as a church leader thereby attracting criticisms online.

The pictures have gone viral online with many Facebook users reacting to them. While some have heavily criticized him for posting the “unholy” pictures online, others have argued that there is nothing bad in catching some fun on the beach.

