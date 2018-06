Tonto Dikeh and popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky are currently tending on social media after a photo of the two of them kissing surfaced online.

They kissed at Tonto Dikeh’s birthday party.

Many Nigerians took to the social media to share their opinion on the photo of Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh kissing.

Meanwhile, Bobrisky who has a close relationship with Tonto also shared the photo on social media and simple wrote;

“My sister Tonto”

Leave a Comment…

comments