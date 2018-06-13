Metro News, Trending

Nigerians ‘Roast’ Senator Ben Bruce for comparing Nigeria to America

Image result for buhari

Lawmaker representing Bayelsa East at the Senate, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has taken swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari again. According to the ‘Common sense’ Senator, US President, Donald Trump, can point to projects and policies he initiated, started and completed in less than a year but a certain, who has been in power for 3 years can’t.

The Silverbird owner said this via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, saying blaming is not an achievement. See his tweet below;

Donald Trump took to his Official Twitter handle stating his achievements since he came to office. The US president noted that Stock Market is up almost 40% since the Election, with 7 Trillion Dollars of U.S. value built throughout the economy. See tweet;

See how Nigerians reacted to the tweet


 


