Nigerians ‘Roast’ Senator Ben Bruce for comparing Nigeria to America

Lawmaker representing Bayelsa East at the Senate, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has taken swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari again. According to the ‘Common sense’ Senator, US President, Donald Trump, can point to projects and policies he initiated, started and completed in less than a year but a certain, who has been in power for 3 years can’t.

The Silverbird owner said this via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, saying blaming is not an achievement. See his tweet below;

There are presidents and there are presidents. @realDonaldTrump can point to projects and policies he initiated, started and completed in less than a year. Others cant do the same even when they have been in power for 3 years. Blaming is not an achievement https://t.co/4SutFEpU5h — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) June 13, 2018

Donald Trump took to his Official Twitter handle stating his achievements since he came to office. The US president noted that Stock Market is up almost 40% since the Election, with 7 Trillion Dollars of U.S. value built throughout the economy. See tweet;

Stock Market up almost 40% since the Election, with 7 Trillion Dollars of U.S. value built throughout the economy. Lowest unemployment rate in many decades, with Black & Hispanic unemployment lowest in History, and Female unemployment lowest in 21 years. Highest confidence ever! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

See how Nigerians reacted to the tweet

There are Senators and there are senators! Many senators have sponsored bills successfully to impact lives in 3yrs while some are just pro-pdp defending all atrocities to resurrect their party — Ayo Olorunsola (@ayotem4real) June 13, 2018

Says the man who currently serves as a senator and has not put forward a notable bill that benefits the Nigerian populace, for the past 3 years he has been in power. Remove the log in your eye first. — Ay Baj (@ayuze19) June 13, 2018

There are Senators and there are senators, you hardly see American Senators ranting/ wailing on twitter and collecting jumbo pay as allowances. #ChangeYourWays sir — #AlphySimplex🛠🏤 (@aaoshioledwg) June 13, 2018





Wait till you recieve invitation from Justice Adebukola Bonjoko, You will surely tell @realDonaldTrump about @MBuhari achievment in 3yrs — Al_Ameen M.A (@alameen_ma_) June 13, 2018

I have never replied or RT any of this guy's tweets and it is simply because i know he is gradually becoming senile. I really wish everyone who disagrees with him would just ignore him completely. — Benjamin Nevoh (@benosha) June 13, 2018