Nigerians ‘tackle’ Saraki over alteration of 2018 budget by National Assembly

Senate President Bukola Saraki, is currently on  a ​3-day parliamentary visit to Russia. The visit according to the Senate is aimed at deepening legislative best practices and further strengthening the relationship between both countries.

Mr Saraki took to his Twitter handle to inform Nigerians that he addressed the Federation Council of the Russian Federation at the invitation of its Chairperson, H.E. Valentina Matviyenko. Saraki, added that in his remarks, “I emphasized the need for stronger security and economic cooperation between both our nations”.

Although Saraki is yet to address President Buhari’s claims that the National Assembly altered the 2018 Budget, he(Buhari) submitted to them last November, Nigerians couldn’t wait to ask him.

Many of Saraki’s followers on twitter flooded his timeline with questions surrounding 2018 Budget, lawmakers bogus pay and what he has learned from meeting Russian lawmakers.

See reactions below


