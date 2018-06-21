Nigerians ‘tackle’ Saraki over alteration of 2018 budget by National Assembly

Senate President Bukola Saraki, is currently on a ​3-day parliamentary visit to Russia. The visit according to the Senate is aimed at deepening legislative best practices and further strengthening the relationship between both countries.

Mr Saraki took to his Twitter handle to inform Nigerians that he addressed the Federation Council of the Russian Federation at the invitation of its Chairperson, H.E. Valentina Matviyenko. Saraki, added that in his remarks, “I emphasized the need for stronger security and economic cooperation between both our nations”.

Although Saraki is yet to address President Buhari’s claims that the National Assembly altered the 2018 Budget, he(Buhari) submitted to them last November, Nigerians couldn’t wait to ask him.

Many of Saraki’s followers on twitter flooded his timeline with questions surrounding 2018 Budget, lawmakers bogus pay and what he has learned from meeting Russian lawmakers.

See reactions below

While you were there did you noticed any side talks between their members of parliament? How serious do they take their job. Was any seat empty or anyone sleeping on duty. If not pls bring back that moral lessons to your colleagues whom you all feed fat on our 13 or 17m monthly. — Olanrewaju Sekoni (@olasekoni) June 20, 2018

Did you tell them how you pad national budget?? — Clifford Odimegwu (@CliffOdimegwu) June 20, 2018

Eh? secure kini? When you have created insecurity by exposing Nigeria children to danger of insecurity through slashing of budget for maintenance of security at the schools. — Gbazi Ayogba (@ayogba_gbazi) June 20, 2018

Pls while u r there, kindly ask them if they have constituency projects and if they pad their nations budget with projects for their selfish interest simply to enrich themselves. Pls learn from their ways as you did not go there for merriment. — ojay (@iuwhubetine) June 21, 2018