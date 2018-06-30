Entertainment, Gossip, News

Nigerians who absconded after traveling to Russia for World Cup cry out

Some Nigerians who absconded to other countries after traveling to Russia for the 2018 World Cup tournament, are now calling on the federal government to come to their aid.

According to journalist Sapele Oghenek, the Nigerians fled into other countries from Russia in order obtain Schengen visa – with two dying in the process due to the cold weather.

It was reported that the group of guys paid N17,000 for a night just to hide themselves so that they won’t be caught by security agents there.

It is said that when one’s money finishes, the same foreigners who collected money to protect them from the police, will later expose them to the authorities.

Some Nigerians who can’t afford the money per night, are said to be sleeping on the streets and also begging for money for food.

Due to the hardship they have experienced in the past few days, the group of guys who are staying in one room – decided to contact the journalist in order to publish their story so that the government will come to their aid.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Tiwa Savage’s Estranged Husband, Tee Billz Returns to Instagram, After 8 Months of Going Silent

Bobrisky shows off his dangerous curves in s*xy black dress (Photos)

Nigerian Music Producer, Kiddominant acquires brand new N45 million Porsche

Football fans mob Ahmed Musa at National mosque In Abuja (Photos)

Bobrisky flaunts his curves in sexy black dress

Nina channels her inner Rihanna, rocks Gucci outfit similar to Rihanna’s

Billionaire bride Hauwa Indimi and Groom Mohammed Yar’Adua dazzles in stunning photos

Ifu Ennada blasts troll for saying Alex brought her misfortune

President Buhari to attend African Union Assembly in Mauritania

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *