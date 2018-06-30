Nigerians who absconded after traveling to Russia for World Cup cry out

Some Nigerians who absconded to other countries after traveling to Russia for the 2018 World Cup tournament, are now calling on the federal government to come to their aid.

According to journalist Sapele Oghenek, the Nigerians fled into other countries from Russia in order obtain Schengen visa – with two dying in the process due to the cold weather.

It was reported that the group of guys paid N17,000 for a night just to hide themselves so that they won’t be caught by security agents there.

It is said that when one’s money finishes, the same foreigners who collected money to protect them from the police, will later expose them to the authorities.

Some Nigerians who can’t afford the money per night, are said to be sleeping on the streets and also begging for money for food.

Due to the hardship they have experienced in the past few days, the group of guys who are staying in one room – decided to contact the journalist in order to publish their story so that the government will come to their aid.

