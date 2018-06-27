Entertainment, Gossip, Sports

Nigeria’s Super Eagles check out of hotel after defeat to Argentina (Video)

The Super Eagles of Nigeria has checked out of their hotel in Russia after losing to Argentina at the World Cup group stage.

The players departed the hotel hours after losing their final group match to Argentina at the World Cup in Russia.

BBC’s Aliyu Tanko shared a video of the players filing out of the hotel in Saint Petersburg

Watch below:

Meanwhile, Former Chelsea striker, Didier Drogba has claimed that bad officiating masterminded the Super Eagles ouster at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria lost 2-1 against Argentina in their final Group D game at the Russia tournament in which a draw would have helped the Super Eagles to qualify for the round of 16.

Didier Drogba stated emphatically that referee Cuneyt Cakir favored Argentina unjustly with the decision not to award the second penalty to Nigeria.

“I think it’s a bad decision from the referee not to give Nigeria a second penalty,. It’s the defender’s mistake he didn’t read the ball well. “It’s difficult to give the penalty because it would take Argentina out of the competition,” Didier Drogba told BBC One.

