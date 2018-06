Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina stepped yesterday in an outfit similar to the Gucci tracksuit Rihanna wore a week back.

While Nina’s is obviously not real Gucci, you can’t deny she pulled it off and would even given fashion icon, Riri a run for her money.

Nina posed behind her car, which was gifted to her by Toyin Lawani.

See the photos:

