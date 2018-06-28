Nina gets a name tattoo on her hand, guess whose name is on it?

Former Big Brother Naija 2018 finalist, Nina has just given haters something else to say about her.

She who was romantically involved with Miracle in the house decided to go private when they got out of he BBNaija house, to a point people began to doubt they were actually dating.

Today, she posted her Instagram story, pictures of her henna hands and she shocked the internet as she got Miracle’s name customized on it.

Nina has played deaf to people’s views on her relationship with Miracle, they believe Nina alone does the flaunting.

Recall, Nina who is still learning how to drive a car was pictured striking a lovely pose with her red Toyota vehicle.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate is currently in Imo State to resume school – she shared this photo as she stylishly posed behind her car which was gifted to her on her 22nd birthday by Toyin Lawani.

It would be recalled that Miracle once promised to teach Nina how to drive as well as buy a car for her during the heat of their romance at the BBNaija house in South Africa.

