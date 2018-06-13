Nina shares new photos of herself with her new car (Photos)

The Big Brother Naija finalist who is still learning how to drive a car was pictured striking a lovely pose with her red Toyota vehicle.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate is currently in Imo State to resume school – she shared this photo as she stylishly posed behind her car which was gifted to her on her 22nd birthday by Toyin Lawani.

It would be recalled that Miracle once promised to teach Nina how to drive as well as buy a car for her during the heat of their romance at the BBNaija house in South Africa.

Her recent photos below:

