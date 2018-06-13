Entertainment, Gossip

Nina shares new photos of herself with her new car (Photos)

The Big Brother Naija finalist who is still learning how to drive a car was pictured striking a lovely pose with her red Toyota vehicle.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate is currently in Imo State to resume school – she shared this photo as she stylishly posed behind her car which was gifted to her on her 22nd birthday by Toyin Lawani.

It would be recalled that Miracle once promised to teach Nina how to drive as well as buy a car for her during the heat of their romance at the BBNaija house in South Africa.

Her recent photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Nigerians react to photos of Choir Master with a scantily-clad Lady

Tobi Bakre speaks on social media ‘trolling’ in first episode of new vlog (Video)

Denrele Edun Celebrates 37th Birthday with Lovely Pictures

Iggy Azalea Strips Naked for New Fashion Nova Campaign

BBNaija’s Nina Strikes A Pose With Her New Car (Photos)

‘My proud virgin’ – Actress Tonto Dikeh celebrates her bestie, Halima Abubakar on her birthday

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, gifts his daughter, Temi, a Range Rover as her graduation present.

8 people who just arrived from Spain for wedding, di-e in auto crash

Youths resist SARS harassment in Abeokuta (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *