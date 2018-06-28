Entertainment, Viral

Nina Tattoos Miracle’s Name On Her Hand

Ex BBnaija Contestant, Nina just put on another show for her haters. Nina who was romantically involved with Miracle in the house has decided to go private with her relationship with him but always at one point give doubters what to talk about concerning her relationship with Miracle.Today, she posted her Instagram story, pictures of her henna hands and she shocked the internet as she got Miracle’s name customized on it.
Nina has played deaf to people’s views on her relationship with Miracle, they believe Nina alone does the Flaunting.


