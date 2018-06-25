Niniola loses the “Viewers Choice; Best New International Act” at the BET Awards

Nigerian Afro-house queen Niniola, lost the award for “Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act”, at the 2018 edition of the prestigious BET Awards.

The award which has been celebrating achievements in entertainment, music, sports, television, and movies for up to 17-years is currently holding at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Niniola who was nominated along a few of rising global music heavyweights lost the award to South African artiste – Sjava. This would have been her first BET trophy.

Meanwhile, Davido who won the Best ‘International Act Award’ at the 2018 BET Awards that held in Los Angeles gave his condolence to D’banj in his acceptance speech.

He won the award ahead of other international stars like Booba (France) Cassper Nyovest (South Africa), Dadju (France), Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo), J Hus (UK), Niska (France), Tiwa Savage (Nigeria), Stefflon Don (UK) and Stormzy (UK).

