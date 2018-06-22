Entertainment

Nkechi Blessing Stuns In New Photos, Throws Shade At Ronke Oshodi-Oke

Upcoming Nigerian Actress, Nkechi Blessing who just ended her short quarrel with Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim appears not to be in the mood to get into another one with any body at the moment.

Her Colleague  Ronke Oshodi oke who congratulated her yesterday on her acquiring a brand new car made a now viral video today on social media in which she threw shades at celebrities who show off their newly acquired cars and houses.

Nkechi Blessing who appears to be subtly replying her revealed that somethings are better left unsaid. Read her post below;

“Some things are better left unsaid…A word they say is enuf for the wise👏Love people Genuinely without grudges,don’t be double minded Then Watch GOD open Doors that no man can Shut…I am God’s own favorite 😍😍😍…Feel free to call me OMO OLOGO DIDAN 🔥🔥🔥”

See some comments below

 


You may also like

Kim Kardashian replies critics who slammed her for wearing Fulani braids

“I am not a prostitute”- Ruth Kadiri slams director who said that only prostitutes & gays make it in Nollywood

Tonto Dikeh pays N400k hospital bill of little boy badly burnt

Man Recreates Wizkid Face Mask Photo With Polythene Bag, Nigerians React (Photos)

Kim Kardashian Replies Critics Who Slammed For Wearing Fulani Braids

“I am not a prostitute” – Ruth Kadiri slams Nollywood Director who said only Prostitutes make it in Nollywood

Nigerian Law School approves use of Hijab during Call-to-bar ceremonies

Toyin Abraham’s movie ‘Ghost and the Tout’ rated highest selling movie in 2018

Nigeria vs Iceland: Five things Super Eagles must do to win + Match Time

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *