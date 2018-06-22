Nkechi Blessing Stuns In New Photos, Throws Shade At Ronke Oshodi-Oke

Upcoming Nigerian Actress, Nkechi Blessing who just ended her short quarrel with Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim appears not to be in the mood to get into another one with any body at the moment.

Her Colleague Ronke Oshodi oke who congratulated her yesterday on her acquiring a brand new car made a now viral video today on social media in which she threw shades at celebrities who show off their newly acquired cars and houses.

Nkechi Blessing who appears to be subtly replying her revealed that somethings are better left unsaid. Read her post below;

“Some things are better left unsaid…A word they say is enuf for the wise👏Love people Genuinely without grudges,don’t be double minded Then Watch GOD open Doors that no man can Shut…I am God’s own favorite 😍😍😍…Feel free to call me OMO OLOGO DIDAN 🔥🔥🔥”

See some comments below