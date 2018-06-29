Entertainment, Gossip

‘No actress wants to kiss me in movies because of my big eyes’ – Actor Yaw Adu

Ghanaian actor, Yaw Adu, popularly known asSumsum is not happy with the choosy attitude of some actresses in the Industry towards kissing in movies.According to him, no actress wants to kiss him in movies even when they are directed to kiss him.

Speaking to Nana Romeo on Accra Fm, Yaw Adu revealed that when he had the opportunity to kiss an actress in a movie, she turned him down when the scene got to that part.

“The only actress I have kissed wasn’t a star but I later had an opportunity to kiss Vivian Jill in a movie, which she needed a child and I had to sleep with her for her to conceive but she later turned me down and dodged me when I tried kissing her.

I did not ask her why she dodged me because I didn’t believe in myself either. Perhaps they think since I have big eyes, I might knock them with it which scares them away.”

He further accused actress Jackie Appiah of discriminating when it comes to kissing in movies.

He added: “I watched a movie, Liwin was directed to kiss Jackie Appiah but she denied him. Assuming it was Majid, she would have kissed him passionately with no qualms.”

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

The Current Most Influential People On The Internet Have Been Named

Actress, Yetunde Akilapa arrested for stealing

Lagos tanker Explosion : Man claims he saw the corpse of missing 3-year-old boy

Davido Calls Chioma His Boss As He Shared Pictures Of Her Flaunting Her Cleavage

Jaiye Kuti In Tears As She Mourns The Victims Of Berger Explosion

Pastor behind viral audio warning Nigerians against impending disasters unmasked (video)

Otedola Explosion: Dashcam footage from another car showing the tanker rolling back before it tumbled and exploded.

“Stop using us for sacrifice and get rid of these tankers” – Yvonne Jegede to Governor Ambode

Drake shares Wizkid’s Soco Soco and Tekno’s Jogodo song cover art on his IG Story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *