Nollywood Actor Nelson Gold who died at 22 buried amidst tears

Young Nollywood Actor, Ezeora Nelson Oluchukwu popularly known as ‘Nelson Gold‘ has been laid to rest at his hometown in Enugu State.

According to 042Express, the fast raising actor and graduate of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, slumped at a movie location in Enugu and was rushed to the hospital, he remained in coma until he passed on 15th June 2018.

Nelson Gold, died few days after he celebrated his 22nd birthday on June 5th 2018.

Nelson was a talented Nigerian Actor and Screen writer who broke into Nollywood after playing a lead role in a movie titled “Black Child”, where he stared alongside top notch actors like Ebele Okaro, Obi Okoli, Zulu Adigwe, Chiege Asiligwe, Destiny Etiko, and Vals Chucks.

The Movie Black Child launched Nelson into the mainstream after being produced in Nigeria by JP Nwanganga. It made Nollywood producers to nickname Nelson the “Nollywood’s Mad Actor” following the mind blowing performance he displayed in the movie.

