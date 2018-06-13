Nollywood Actress, Chike Ike hints at being in love

Popular Nollywood actress, Chika Ike has raised eyebrows after hinting that she has fallen in love with someone!

The beautiful A-list actress who is known for her flamboyant/luxury lifestyle and classy dress sense hinted this via her Instagram page but however, resisted giving details as to whom the lucky man is.

Sharing a pool photo of herself (Seen Above), Actress Chika Ike who has been enjoying a vacation and keeping her 1.6 million followers on social media updated captioned the photo:

“You glow differently when you’re in love . Am I right? ??”

“My love for you is so deep that the Ocean is jealous ??”

See more photos below:

