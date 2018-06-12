Local News

Nollywood Actress, Halima Abubakar Celebrates Her 33rd Birthday With Stunning Makeup Photos

 

Halima Abubakar has uploaded lovely photos of herself in a native outfit to mark her 33rd birthday.

The actress who was born in Kano State on 12th of June, 1985 has thanked God for the gift of life considering her close shave with death.

She wrote; “Ya Allah you saved me This indeed is a miracle.No one,no one has an idea of what I went through.But I shared abit. God bless the womb that birth me The eyes that love me(you all)I have no haters. I really don’t keep things in my heart..So I just want to say Allamdudillah Rabbil Alamin +1”

In 2011, Halima won the Afro Hollywood Best Actress award. Abubakar was born in Kano but is a descent of Kogi. She attended Ideal primary school in Kano then studied Sociology at Bayero University, Kano.

She began acting in 2001 when she played a minor role in Rejected. Her first lead role was in Gangster Paradise. She is also the CEO of a Modehouse Entertainment, a music label and entertainment management company.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Destroying Me Amounts To Destroying APC In Igboland – Okorocha

Offa Robberies: Police Move Key Suspects To South-West For Firearms Recovery

Tragedy As Man’s Throat Is Slit By Rampaging Armed Robbers (Graphic Photos)

Throwback Photo Of Buhari And Abacha After The June 12 Event Shared By Reno Omokri

There Was An Array Of Malpractices – IBB’s Speech Annulling June 12 Election (Full Text)

How God Used Singer, Dija To Help Me When I Was Really Down – BBNaija Star, Uriel Opens Up

I’m In Love With A Married Man… It Started With A Fling – Lady Opens Up

Intellectually Aggressive: President Buhari Makes New Statement About Nigerian Youths In Morocco

Was That A Kiss? Tiwa Savage & Wizkid Caught In A Romantic Moment At A Nightclub (Watch)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *