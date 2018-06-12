Entertainment

Nollywood Actress, Halima Abubakar Shares Stunning Makeup Photos To Mark Her 33rd Birthday

Halima Abubakar who developed health problems last year prompting her to fly to India for treatment is grateful to God after spending a couple of decades on earth.

The actress shared lovely photos of herself in a native outfit to mark her 33rd birthday.

The actress who was born in Kano State on 12th of June, 1985 has thanked God for the gift of life considering her close shave with death.

She wrote; “Ya Allah you saved me This indeed is a miracle.No one,no one has an idea of what I went through.But I shared abit. God bless the womb that birth me The eyes that love me(you all)I have no haters. I really don’t keep things in my heart..So I just want to say Allamdudillah Rabbil Alamin +1”

See more photos below;

