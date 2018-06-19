Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe Acquires A New Mansion In Lagos

Nollywood Actress ,Mercy Aigbe and mother of two is now a proud owner of a mansion in a choice area in Lagos .

Mercy who left her husband Lanre Gentry over allegations of domestic abuse last year,revealed she got the property a few months ago.

She wrote

It’s the Lord’s doing and it’s beautiful in my sight!

Few months after that cake gift, I bought a beautiful home for myself and my kids in a choice area in Lagos!!!!!!!!

Say hello to the new LANDLADY…..

When I say Grace found me, I mean the amazing grace of the Lord found me…….

This is just the beginning……..

Latest LANDLADY in town, to God be the glory!!

#leadinglady

-Gistreel