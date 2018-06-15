Nollywood Actress, Nkechi Sunday apologizes to Juliet Ibrahim for calling her an idiot

Upcoming Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday who got into a fight with actress Juliet Ibrahim after the former got a very hot slap from Comedian, Arole during a movie has apologized.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday, got into a fight with actress Juliet Ibrahim after the former got a very hot slap from Comedian, Arole that left a mark on her face.

The very hot slap was so real that it made her forget her lines making her to beg the Director of the movie to ‘cut’.

Not long after, she shared the video and her reaction on Instagram and Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim commented on the post saying Nkechi should not have stopped the Director.

According to her, stopping the shoot means she would have to take the slap one more time, “I’d rather endure, and after the scene, I’ll go and cry.”

However, Nkechi replied;

With dis kind of slap,Den one Idiot said am not suppose to cut d Director Because am a professional?…Aunty better don’t even come near me🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️Slap that left me deaf for 10mins🙄 @officialarole I love you Still tho❤

This led to a back and forth series of social media dragging by both actresses but however, Nkechi Sunday has apologized to Juliet.

Read what she wrote below;

“Dear Juliet Ibrahim my name is Nkechi Blessing sunday. I write this to address what really went wrong yesterday,Yesterday I was very emotional and i allowed my emotions get the best part of me and I said alot of hurtful things to a fellow woman which i am not proud of so I am here to say I am SORRY to Juliet Ibrahim. Even though she said alot to me herself but that does not matter what matters is I like to let go of my hurt and make peace . I am a woman and well brought up and I should not have let my emotions get the best part of me. I am not afraid of criticism, please i love to learn and i love to be taught by people who have been there before me. But the comment came off wrongly. I felt like i was been talked down on my talent and abilities, and yesterday was not the best day for me as i was dealing with alot myself so all this added to me blowing off but this is not me making excuses but me making peace and correcting whatever wrong impression about me yesterday must have created in the minds of people. Once again i am sorry to everyone who I have disappointed by my actions. This are people that love and have great respect and expectations for me but I let them down. I should have acted differently. Also to juliet Ibrahim I am sorry and I Open my arms for love and peace I hope you will kindly embrace it. We are all women we should love and support each other not fight each other. Thank you all and have a blessed holiday…Cc @julietibrahim”

