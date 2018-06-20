Entertainment, Gossip

Nollywood Actress Toriola blasts Toyin Abraham, accuses her of faking her engagement

Nollywood Actress, Toriola has taken to her Instagram page to blast her colleague, Toyin Abraham, accusing her of faking her engagement.

Toriola took to her social media page to share a photo of the house, excitedly tapping into the blessing as she captioned it;

This is massive @realmercyaigbe ,this is Gigantic and TITANIC ..This is the real TITANIC not noise …i tap into this ,im coming 🏃🏼‍♂️🏃🏼‍♂️🏃🏼‍♂️🏃🏼‍♂️🏃🏼‍♂️🏃🏼‍♂️🏃🏼‍♂️🏃🏼‍♂️

She then went on making hateful posts as regards Toyin Abraham and it appears she is ready for war from the actress.

Read the posts:

Dissatisfied, she went on Live on Instagram saying; “Awon iran e ni yabaleft candidate, oloriburuku”

