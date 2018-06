Reality tv star and former stripper, Blac Chyna has come out to further lay claim to the title ‘boss bitch.’ According to Chyna, none of her baby papas are paying her child support, she claims she is singlehandedly fending for her kids.

The mother-of-two took to Instagram to share this with her fans today being Father’s day. However, this comes as a surprise as Rob Kardashian, one of Chyna’s baby daddy is reportedly paying a whopping $20k monthly in child support.

