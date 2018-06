Just few days after complaining of being chased by ghosts, a notorious area boy has reportedly stabbed himself to death in the Bariga area of Lagos.

It was gathered that the man identified as God’s Time, killed himself on Monday at the Odunsi area of Bariga.

Online reports revealed that the deceased was notorious in the area and was a member of the popular Eiye confraternity in the axis.

