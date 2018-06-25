Entertainment, Gossip

OAP Lolo replies follower who criticized her outfit to an event.

As it’s commonplace for some peculiar social media users to take to the pages or accounts of celebrities to condemn them on either their fashion sense or lifestyle or whatever they want to troll them for, Omotunde Adebowale-David better known as OAP Lolo is the recent victim of this circumstance.

OAP Lolo replies

After the OAP took to her page to share a quite daring photo of herself donning net socks and a mini skirt that boldly displayed her belly, a fan wondered if she took a look at herself before she stepped out in the outfit.

OAP Lolo replies

The fan wrote in the comment section,

“Dnt you look at your body before you wear cloths after you will say you are doing night vigil 4 who na”

To which Lolo replied,

@aris.joey judge and jury

Persisting, the fan then responded to her as thus,

“People praising you are the ones mocking you ….please this outfit doesn’t look good on you .Take it or leave it , Thank you”

Now, she’s taken to her page to address the troll, saying that if it were years back, she woulda been bothered but right about now, she loves herself and she’s less bothered about what others have to say.

