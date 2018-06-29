Trending

OAP Yaw shares video of a tanker moving on a major road without tyres in Lagos

Following the tanker explosion that killed 9 persons and got 54 cars burnt, OAP Yaw has shared a video of a tanker moving without tyres on a major road.

The video as captured by a passerby spotted the tanker being driven in broad daylight, by a driver , without a tyre.

As expected, this caused a little girdlock as oncoming vehicles couldn’t overtake the slowly moving tanker.

Yaw who shared the video reacted to the video saying;

I dont normally write like this but this is getting too much, Until the rotten tooth is pulled out the mouth will know no peace. The problem of our dear country is not for God to answer us but for everyone to do that which is right.

I was driving home from the mainland and i saw this trailer driving without tyres, driving because he already knew that there’s always a way out (bribery) regardless of who’s enforcement agency is on the road not minding endangering not just his life but that of others. Nigeria is a quagmire of cankerworm of lawlessness that has deeply eaten into the system. Who do we blame.

What is happening in Nigeria is as a result of indiscipline, lawlessness; corruption and non standardization of laws.

It has nothing to do with God’s punishment or prayers but for the right peg to be in the right hole. This disaster is as a result of our stupidity… Like @asiricomedy posted this morning. Most of the things we pray for in Nigeria are organisational anomalies. Prayers doesn’t solve that,
Common sense will
@akinwunmiambode @[email protected] #Nupeng @yawnaijaent


