Obasanjo and Bode George end rift, FFK reacts

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo today paid a visit to former National Deputy Chairman (South West) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, to condole with him over the death of his son, Dipo.

George, who was Obasanjo’s ally until he(George) was convicted for corruption and jailed, but the sentence was eventually overturned by the Court of Appeal, during Obasanjo’s days in office as president.

In the Sarurday visit, Obasanjo urged George to take solace in God over the death of his late son. He said

“We cannot query God, but to only take solace in what He has done to you. If this do not happened, who knows what next that will happen. I have not been around but it was in my mind to come over and commiserate with you and the family. May God grant the depose eternal rest.”

Reacting to the news, former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode says, the reunion is a good thing for Yorubaland. See what he shared via Twitter;