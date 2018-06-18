Oceans8 premiere: Toke Makinwa, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, others go the extra mile at the Nigeria’s MET Gala (photos)

The highly anticipated premiere of Ocean’s 8 starring Rihanna, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett and more happened yesterday at the IMAX cinemas, Lekki.

For the night, celebrities, influencers and fans were asked to show up at the premiere in their best MET Ball Gala look and trust that they didn’t disappoint!

With a rave of drama, sequins, creativity, extravaganza and more, celebrities brought on their A Game to the premiere of the movie. Some went extra, while some went extra extra!

Celebrities such as Toke Makinwa, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, Ini Dima-Okojie, Omoni Oboli, Ufuoma McDermott, Taje Prest, Mimi Onalaja and more stepped out with their best foot forward and we have proof.

See photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments