Entertainment, Gossip, Sports

Odion Ighalo’s wife calls Nigerians beggars for criticizing her husband’s performance

Sonia Ighalo, wife of Super Eagles player, Odion Ighalo, has slammed Nigerians who criticized her husband for his poor performance in the Super Eagles game against Argentina which they lost 2-1.

According to her, it is unbelievable to know that Nigerians who love to beg on social media now have the effrontery to slam her husband who lost two clear chances to put Nigeria in front in the game.

She also mockingly reminded them that no one putting on the number 9 shirt for the Super Eagles has ever scored for the country.

Screenshot below:

However, Odion Ighalo, in an interview with TheCable, took responsibility and apologized to the entire nation and teammates after the loss.

He also rued the clear chances he had which he failed to utilize.

“I apologize to Nigeria. I apologize to my team mates,” Ighalo said. “I take responsibility for this game because I had taken those chances I had that would have made it a different ball game now.

But that is football and life has to continue. It’s a sad day for me, the boys and the country because we went out in a bad manner and we deserved more in the game,” he said.

“We had a penalty in the game and another one which the referee did not give.
“I missed a couple of chances that would have finished the game but that’s football because sometimes you win and sometimes to lose.”

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Only 25% scored above 200 in this year’s JAMB – Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede

Fan slams Teddy A for his reaction to Super Eagles loss, he replies

Buhari has ordered review of SARS Operations — VP Osinbajo

Ghanaian actor cries out, says no actress wants to kiss him in movies

Comedian AY blasts Super Eagles’ Coach Gernot Rohr, calls him “mumu”

Piers Morgan blasts Nigerian in Pidgin English over Nigeria’s match with Argentina

Three Nigerians receive Queen Elizabeth ‘Young Leaders Award’

Singer, Skiibii Acquires New Mercedes Benz CLA

Russia 2018: Odion Ighalo apologises for Super Eagles’ loss

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *