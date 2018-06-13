Officers of SARS threatening to shoot Nigerian Singer, African China (Video)

A video has emerged of an officer of the of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS threatening to shoot Nigerian Singer, African China while returning from a video shoot.
Although the video did not show African China’s face, but a man is heard telling a SARS officer, who was pointing a rifle at someone in a car, to shoot him. The speaker in the video, appears to be calling some people on the phone, trying to report to the situation.
See video below;
This is a video of a SARS official threatening to shoot African China while returning from a video shoot #EndSars pic.twitter.com/Mshs3QnNGn
— Kindly-Follow-Back (@Naijadailyfeed) June 12, 2018