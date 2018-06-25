Entertainment, Gossip

Offset and Cardi B secretly married last year; there’s proof!

Rap couple, Cardi B and Offset are allegedly a married couple already – this claim can is backed with a document as proof.

The rapper, one of the trio, Migos, has been known to refer to Cardi B as his wife and the public thought he was only using the word loosely but it turns out they aren’t just engaged but are legally married.

Cardi B secretly married

Matter of factly, they didn’t get married last month but last year!

When Migos won Best Group Sunday at the BET Awards, Offset said excitedly:

“I thank my wife. You should thank yours.”

After his confusing statement, TMZ unearthed a marriage certificate in Fulton County, GA on Sept. 20, 2017. The certificate looks legit and has both of their names on it.

Cardi B secretly married

Should this be real, that means the couple was already married before their very public engagement which happened in October during their performance in Philly.

A while ago, the pregnant rapper who is expecting her first child with her ‘husband’, took to Instagram to thank her unborn baby girl for giving her a whole ‘new pair of boobs’.

In a video, she shared on her page, the rapper who is seven months pregnant, told her 24 million fans:

‘You see what my child is doing to me? T***ies is getting bigger. B***h don’t have to go and get her t***es done no more. I got a whole new pair of t***ies,’

‘Got to go to Victoria’s Secret to get me a new bra. Do you see my mother f***in hair? This s*** growing and growing. You see my skin? Look like a b***h put moisturizer on, but I just woke up.’

Cardi added: ‘You know what, I be getting really bad heartburn and sometimes I just loose my breath, the mood swings be crazy, but my child do me good. I feel good.’

