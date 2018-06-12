Ogenyi Onazi dropped as Super Eagles’ Assistant Captain after clash with Mikel

Contrary to the make-belief video that there are no squabble between John Obi Mikel and Ogenyi Onazi, SportingSun can exclusively report that all is still not well in the Super Eagles’ camp ahead of the World Cup.

SportingSun last night scooped that the Trabzonspor of Turkey midfielder has been dropped as Super Eagles’ assistant captain.

The Sun’s source hinted that national team manager, Gernot Rohr is not disposed to the appointment of a vice captain, saying the idea was counter productive to his plans ahead of the Mundial.

“Rohr has resolved to cancel the position of assistant captain in the Super Eagles as it is believed to be one of the issues militating against the team.

“Mikel remains is the captain and have been told to hand over the captain’s band to the most senior player on the pitch whenever he is being substituted.

“By this pronouncement, Onazi ceased to be Super Eagles’ vice captain from now on,” the source revealed.

It was also gathered that due to Onazi attitude in camp, Mikel has asked for the player to be dropped but the Nigeria Football Federation fears a backlash as some players are believed to be loyal to him.

Onazi, according to our source may miss the first group game against Croatia as the technical crew would claim an injury prevented him from the tie.

