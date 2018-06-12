Ogun Lawmaker Goes Into Hiding After Dumping APC

Honourable Biyi Adeleye

A member of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Honourable Biyi Adeleye, has gone into hiding over alleged threat to his life, Nigerian Tribune has reported.

The lawmaker who gave reasons for going into hiding while speaking with newsmen from his hideout, on Tuesday, said the state government under the leadership of Senator Ibikunle Amosun was after his life based on his decision to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) for another party.

The lawmaker representing Remo North State Constituency in the Assembly noted that the State government had hands in his arrest and that of his supporters on June 4 at his constituency office at Odemo Road, Isara -Remo, during the breaking of fast.

He explained that his arrest and that of his supporters had a political undertone, saying he was not involved in any of the charges levelled against him by the Police.

Adeleye said those arrested alongside with him had not done anything and wondered why they (supporters) could be detained for over 72 hours before being charged to court for alleged robbery, murder and conspiracy.

He said there was an information at his disposal that the State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, had ordered that he should be re-arrested with fresh charges.

“I am making a passionate appeal to the good people of the state to help me beg the Ogun State Government under the leadership of Senator Ibikunle Amosun, not to frame me up with frivolous charges.

“They have gone to attack my house at Isara and harassed members of my family. My supporters were taken to court and have been remanded in prison custody till July 13th. This is unfair. This is an injustice. The State is using government apparatus to cage the opposition.

“We are joined politically and I can decide to move on. We are not family. I am in exile now. My family is not safe. The life of my children is at stake. That is why am crying out now before anything untoward happens to me.”

On whether he had reached out to the governor on his present ordeal, the lawmaker said he (Amosun) had denied any attack or plan to get him arrested, but, however, insisted that the governor was not saying the obvious.

When contacted, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief Dayo Adeneye, said the matter is a political issue and that he cannot react on rumour.

