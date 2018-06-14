Local News

Oh No! Nigerian Rapper Dies While Returning From Friend’s Graduation Thanksgiving (Photos)

A Nigerian rapper who has been identified as Keydar has died.

The rapper, and one of his friends reportedly died while returning from the graduation thanksgiving of their friend in Oyo State.

Keydar whose real name is Williams Anifowose was a 200 Level student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. He and his friends, Khalifa, and Pyunz had been invited by one Dara to her thanksgiving at Ajayi Crowther University.

However, while on their way back, their car had an accident, leading to the death of everyone, except Pyunz who is said to be currently battling for his life at a hospital.

The young man died in this car

The accident scene

