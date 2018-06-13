Local News

Oh No! Popular Ajegunle Musician Who Originated Alanta Dance, Is Dead

Peter Alanta

Peter Alanta, a popular Ajegunle musician and the originator of Alanta Dance, is dead.

Daily Post reports that the singer passed on moments ago after battling undisclosed illness for months.

Alanta came into the limelight in the early 2000s with his hit song, entitled Alanta. Raymond King and Artquake also remixed the song.

The latest reigning dance, Shaku Shaku was said to have being derived from his popular dance.

The deceased, whose contemporaries are Marvelous Benji, Oriste Femi, Professor Linkin, Omo Jesu, also had other hit songs to his credit.

Confirming the sad incident, his colleague and friend, Kimi Rankin, slammed his fans for abandoning him.

He said, “When Alanta was alive who cared? How many of us showed him love?”

Also reacting to the sad incident, Denge Pose crooner, Baba Fryo called on musicians who benefited from the deceased’s intellectual work to ‘do something.’

He said, “I just saw this post on Facebook that peter Aka Alanta the Originator of Alanta dance is dead, if it is true, those popular artistes who benefited from his creative work should do something.”

