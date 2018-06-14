Oh No! See The Air Force Officer Declared Missing In Abuja

The alleged missing officer

An Air Force officer, Hassan Abdullahi Umar, has been declared missing in Abuja.

The information was shared by Twitter user @Ex_communicado, who knows the officer said he has been missing since on Saturday June 2nd.

”This is (Dr.) Hassan Abdullah Umar, a Flying officer with Nigerian Air Force who’s been missing since Saturday, presumed to have been kidnapped by unknown assailants in Abuja, please contact the police if you saw or heard anything. May Allaah return him safely” .

See more photos of the officer below:

