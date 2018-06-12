Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Old woman constantly reminds a particular young lady that she’s beautiful; her reason is really emotional

A young lady on Twitter took to the platform to share the story of how an old lady constantly tells her she’s beautiful – she had always wondered why the old lady kept repeating it until she found out something.

She finally discovered the woman’s reason for the reaffirming words and she said it left her “shattered” – Zia says the old woman will constantly say to her, “promise me you believe you’re beautiful.”

The words from the old lady left Zia confused, but she recently discovered that the old lady’s 20-year-old daughter committed suicide after being bullied for her dark skin.

As a result, the woman has made it a point of duty to make other young black women feel good about themselves so they don’t let the bullies win.

Zia shared:

“There’s an old lady here who’s been telling me I’m beautiful, everyday religiously. I was so confused but appreciative. Today I found out that her 20 year old daughter committed suicide after being bullied about her dark complexion. I’m shattered.”

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Femi Otedola Surprises Daughter With Brand New Range Rover Evogue As An Early Graduation Gift

Jada Pinkett-Smith tells her daughter she was once giving herself “five orgasms a day” and how it was her grandmother who taught her

Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky kiss on the lips at Tonto’s birthday get together (Photo)

BBNaija’s BamBam defines sexy in kinky swimwear photos

“What MKO Abiola was doing before the June 12 election was annulled” – Daughter reveals.

6 ways Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote spends his billions

Young Nigerian hair seller shows off the money she made from her piggy bank after 10 months of saving

Ekiti Governorship candidate, Kolapo Olusola, spotted frying Akara as he campaigns for votes. (Photos)

The First Official Tour Of Duke Harry And Duchess Meghan Of Sussex Has Been Announced

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *