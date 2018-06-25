Entertainment, Gossip

Olusegun Obasanjo consoles D’Banj on his son’s death

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has sent his condolences to singer D’banj on the passing of his son Daniel D’Third.

D’banj lost his 13 months old son last night.

The little baby drowned in a pool at their home.

Obasanjo simply took to his Twitter page to send his prayers and condolences.

Meanwhile, Ben Murray Bruce also joined other Nigerians in consoling D’banj over the death of his 13 months old son, Daniel the 3rd who drowned yesterday.

The lawmaker wrote:

‘I am really really sad to read about the death of your lovely son. Death of a child is the saddest thing for any parent. On behalf of my family and I, please do accept our sincerest sympathy’.

