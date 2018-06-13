Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

“Once A Guy Sleeps With Me, He Become Wretched For Life”- Slay Queen

A young girl has made a shocking revelation on a Facebook group page about how she posses spiritual powers that absorbs a man destiny and blessings after sleeping with her.

She revealed that every success and destiny of any man she sleeps with becomes hers, and the victim would remain wretched forever.

The lady with the Facebook name “Queen lisa lisa” said this, perhaps to sounds a note of warning to every guy out there to be wary of her sexiness as she could ruin one’s destiny.

She said ;

Once i sleep with a guy, his destiny and success becomes mine, and he’ll be wretched for the rest of his life ✌✌ Temple queen.

