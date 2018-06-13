Local News

‘Once A Guy Sleeps With Me, He Becomes Wretched For Life’- Slay Queen’s Shocking Confession

Queen Lisa made the claim on her Facebook page

A Nigerian woman has been haunted on Facebook after making a very controversial post.

The slay queen identified as Queen lisa lisa revealed on her Facebook page that she has spiritual powers that absorbs a man’s destiny and blessings after sleeping with her.

According to her, once a man sleeps with her, he becomes her slave and wretched for life.

She wrote: “Once I sleep with a guy, his destiny and success becomes mine, and he’ll be wretched for the rest of his life ✌✌ Temple queen.”

Her comment has attracted reactions on social media with many people cursing and heaping insults on her.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Watch As Popular Actor, Ijebuu Escapes Death From A Burning AC Unit In His Hotel Room (Video)

Nigerian Military To Retire 320 Men Next Week

Court Sacks Kogi Senator With Immediate Effect

Ex-Presidential Aide, Omokri Reacts To Tinubu’s Comment On Buhari Deserving A 2nd Term

Top 7 Nigerian Billionaires Who Do Not Like To Show Off Their Billions (Photos)

Beautiful Nigerian Actress Dramatically Becomes Car Mechanic (Photos)

BREAKING News: IGP Approves Request To Audit Police/SARS’ Detention Cells Nationwide

World Cup 2018: Photos Of Lionel Messi Haircuts By Serbian Barber Go Viral On Social Media

Awesome: Ex-Beauty Queen, Belladonna Obialor Releases Charming Photos For Her Birthday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *