‘Once A Guy Sleeps With Me, He Becomes Wretched For Life’- Slay Queen’s Shocking Confession

Queen Lisa made the claim on her Facebook page

A Nigerian woman has been haunted on Facebook after making a very controversial post.

The slay queen identified as Queen lisa lisa revealed on her Facebook page that she has spiritual powers that absorbs a man’s destiny and blessings after sleeping with her.

According to her, once a man sleeps with her, he becomes her slave and wretched for life.

She wrote: “Once I sleep with a guy, his destiny and success becomes mine, and he’ll be wretched for the rest of his life ✌✌ Temple queen.”

Her comment has attracted reactions on social media with many people cursing and heaping insults on her.

