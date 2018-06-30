Entertainment, Gossip, News

One-handed armed robber caught while trying to snatch a bike

A one-handed armed robber and his accomplice have been arrested after shooting a bike rider, on Thursday, at Okofia, Obeledu, Anambra State.

The victim was said to have held on to one of them to prevent them from escaping. He was subsequently shot by the other suspect, but before they could flee, they were overpowered by passersby and handed over to the police.

In related news, a female corps member posted to Bayelsa State for her NYSC, is now under intensive care as Doctors are battling to save her life following her ordeal in the hands of robbers.

Newstelegraph reports that the operatives invaded the ‘Corpers Lodge’ at Yenizue Gene, a suburb of Yenagoa, about 3a.m. yesterday and the corps member was reportedly assaulted and raped by a 15-man gang of robbers.

According to a resident of the community, the hoodlums went to the NYSC Corpers Lodge where they forcibly took away a female corps member and she was repeatedly raped by the suspects who took her in turns.

The police were alerted, there was little they could do because the area had been thrown into darkness due to lack of electricity. A vigilante, who gave his name simply as Tonye, said the security men were afraid of running into an ambush.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Asinim Butswat, who was contacted by newsmen however said he had not got a clear information about the incident.

