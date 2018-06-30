‘One of the greatest regrets in life is being what others would want you to be’ – Teebillz

Singer Tiwa Savage’s estranged Husband, Teebillz has made his return to social media and he has a message for everybody.

With his first Instagram post since November 2017, Tunji Balogun a.k.a Teebillz returns with a bit of motivational message.

He shared a video of American singer, Usher speaking about health and Teebillz captioned the post ;

‘one of the greatest regrets in life is being what others would want you to be, rather than being yourself. When you stop living your life based on what others think of you real life begins. At that moment, you will finally see the door of self acceptance opened’.

Leave a Comment…

comments