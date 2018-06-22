One year after their wedding, Olusegun Obasanjo’s son drags wife to court over domestic violence.

The one-year-old marriage between Olujonwo, son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and Temitope, daughter of Lotto boss, Chief Kessington Adebutu aka Baba Ijebu, is currently in crisis as the husband has dragged the wife to court over threat to his life.

According to some documents, trouble started few days after their wedding in May, 2017, when Olujonwo noticed that Temitope was acting strange.

According to one of the documents, when he approached her to find out what was happening, he received two slaps and the wife became even more aggressive, later that day.

Olujonwo’s mom had, in February, 2018, raised alarm that her son had left their matrimonial home and had gone into hiding over the way his wife was treating him, an allegation that Olajuwon debunked, but the mom insisted that it was true and that his son was being manipulated.

Having had enough, now Olujonwo has officially written the Ogun State Judicial Service Commission, to detail his ordeal and has also dragged Temitope before a Lagos State Magistrates Court. The court summons were recently pasted at the entrance of her house.

