Entertainment, Gossip, News

One year after their wedding, Olusegun Obasanjo’s son drags wife to court over domestic violence.

The one-year-old marriage between Olujonwo, son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and Temitope, daughter of Lotto boss, Chief Kessington Adebutu aka Baba Ijebu, is currently in crisis as the husband has dragged the wife to court over threat to his life.

According to some documents, trouble started few days after their wedding in May, 2017, when Olujonwo noticed that Temitope was acting strange.

According to one of the documents, when he approached her to find out what was happening, he received two slaps and the wife became even more aggressive, later that day.

Olujonwo’s mom had, in February, 2018, raised alarm that her son had left their matrimonial home and had gone into hiding over the way his wife was treating him, an allegation that Olajuwon debunked, but the mom insisted that it was true and that his son was being manipulated.

Having had enough, now Olujonwo has officially written the Ogun State Judicial Service Commission, to detail his ordeal and has also dragged Temitope before a Lagos State Magistrates Court. The court summons were recently pasted at the entrance of her house.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Nigerian Law School approves use of Hijab during Call-to-bar ceremonies

Toyin Abraham’s movie ‘Ghost and the Tout’ rated highest selling movie in 2018

Nigeria vs Iceland: Five things Super Eagles must do to win + Match Time

You can’t make it in Nollywood if you’re not a prostitute – Filmaker Pascal Atuma

Filmmaker: you have to be a prostitute and possibly gay to make it in Nollywood, says it’s controlled by pimps

Actress Wumi Toriola apologizes to Toyin Abraham for shading her and saying her Engagement is fake

CEO ROK Studios, Mary Remmy Left In Shock After Male Producer Verbally Molested Colleague With Pronounced Cameltoe

‘Naija Don Qualify” – Davido Says, Fans Hilariously React

Actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke Slams Her Colleagues Who Flaunt Cars And Houses (video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *